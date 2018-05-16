Cairo: Statement by Secretary Pompeo on the Occasion of Ramadan

On behalf of the United States Department of State, I offer best wishes to Muslims around the world for a peaceful and blessed Ramadan.

For those observing this month, it is a time of reverence, generosity, and spiritual introspection. Ramadan is also a cherished time of community, often spent reconnecting with family and friends. It calls Muslims to come together to give charitably to the less fortunate.

Muslims in the United States and around the world make valuable contributions to their societies every day, and millions will honor this month in a special way with acts of service and giving back to their neighbors. In recognition of this, every year many of our embassies and consulates around the world host Ramadan activities bringing together Muslims and people of other faiths who are committed to our shared goal of fostering peace, stability, and prosperity. These conversations and collaborations are one of the core strengths of our diplomacy, paving the way for stronger communities through partnerships and respect for diversity.

As the holy month begins, I wish all those celebrating a very happy and prosperous Ramadan Kareem.

