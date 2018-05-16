Message from the Head of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on the occasion of Ramadan:

On behalf of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), I would like to extend my best wishes to the Government and people of Sudan, at the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

As we all know, Ramadan is a month of worship, reflection and reconciliation; where the basic tenets of tolerance and forgiveness are integral to the practice of fasting.

At this time of devotion, it is appropriate to reflect on the progress that has been made for the people of Darfur. UNAMID continues to tirelessly advocate for peace and the relative peace currently prevailing in many parts of Darfur is testimony of the significant advances that have been made on the path to peace.

As UNAMID undergoes its reconfiguration in anticipation of its eventual exit from Darfur, it is our hope that the people of Darfur and Sudan, in general, can translate the essence of Islam as a religion of peace, love, and compassion into action by continuing to engage in a constructive and meaningful dialogue that leads to peace, prosperity and a better life for present and future generations.

I wish to reiterate that UNAMID continues its commitment to exert all possible efforts, within its capability and mandate, to support and facilitate such efforts in order to help the parties to the Darfur conflict achieve a viable lasting peace in this region.

May the spirit of this Holy month inspire and provide the desire, strength, as well as the determination, to achieve durable peace, development and stability in Darfur.

Ramadan Kareem,

