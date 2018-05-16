Morocco: Min. El Ferdaous, Secretary of State for Investment visited Japan

Min. Othman El Ferdaous, Secretary of State for Investment visited Japan to promote investment from Japan to Morocco.

Min. El Ferdaous met with Mr. Manabu Horii, Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kozaburo Nishime, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, participated in cooperative meeting at JETRO, gave lecture at business seminars, and visited Japanese companies that are interested in Morocco.

Min. El Ferdaous also visted Gifu to attend the Moroccan Night and business seminar, on the occasion of the rose festival at the Moroccan Garden in Gifu Hana Festa Park.

