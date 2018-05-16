Seychelles: President Faure Receives Foreign Secretary of the Government of India

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure received the new Foreign Secretary of the Government of India, H.E Mr Vijay Keshav Gokhale, currently in Seychelles to co-Chair the 9th Joint Commission Meeting being held from 14-15 May 2018.



The Foreign Secretary availed of the opportunity to brief the President on preparations for his upcoming State visit to India, where numerous Memorandums of Understandings are expected to be signed to further consolidate the excellent relations between the two nations.

