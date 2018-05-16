Somalia to establish first Internet Exchange Point

Ministry of Post, Telecom and Technology is facilitating the establishment of Somalia’s first Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in Mogadishu (MogIX). The IXP will allow local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to connect their networks and exchange Internet traffic locally, providing high-bandwidth and low-latency access.

Nisha Goburdhan, an IXP expert from Packet Clearing House (PCH), said a domestic IXP could serve as a catalyst for developing local content and local Internet applications, adding that MogIX would provide an incentive for entrepreneurs and innovators to create local Internet-based services that take advantage of the availability of more local bandwidth.

Representatives from telecom operators, ISPs, academia, content providers, government and Somali Network Operators Group expressed their interest in joining MogIX. Participants will have a plenty of time in discussing the best practices in governance models for the IXP and on how to form a management committee that will be tasked to run this facility.

The Minister of Post, Telecom and Technology, H. E. Abdi Ashur Hassan, who opened the workshop, said establishing the first IXP is a very positive step forward in building Somalia’s ICT infrastructure and will really enhance the digital services being offered by local institutions in business, education, health, government services, etc.

“We want this infrastructure to be owned and managed by the stakeholders. I hope you will discuss and come up with the best governance model for MogIX and form an interim committee from the community that will run the facility. The Ministry and its partner organizations, such as World Bank and PCH, would only help establish the facility, but we want you to run it in the best interest of both the sector and consumers,” he added.

