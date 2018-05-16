South African delegation touches down in Shanghai for the SIAL China trade fair

A South African delegation comprising of more than twenty companies with expertise in the agro-processing sector has arrived in Shanghai, China on a mission to participate in the 19th edition of the SIAL China International Trade Fair for Food that kicks off in Shanghai today.

The SIAL China International Trade Fair for Food hosted under the theme Inspire Food Business will be the setting where local businesses will directly compete for China’s lucrative food and beverage market valued at an estimated one trillion Euros with more than 3 400 exhibitors from Asia, the Americas, Europe and Africa.

The South African Trade and Industry Foreign Economic Representative in Shanghai, Mr Thulani Mpetsheni describes the Chinese market as fast-evolving and abundant with opportunities for South African companies.

“The Chinese market offers our businesses with a natural point of entry into Asia, as well as direct access to a rapidly changing domestic market due to its population of more than one billion inhabitants and a continuous rise of its Gross Domestic Product of up to 10% per year on average. In all the SIAL Expos that I have had the benefit of overseeing this appears as one with the fiercest competition. Our wines which are well-regarded in this area face stiff competition from the Argentinians and French manufacturers,” says Mpetsheni.

Mpetsheni adds that the twenty-three South African businesses participating at SIAL Expo will learn a lot about what will shape the global food industry in the years to come.

“I look forward to seeing our businesspeople putting a good showing profiling the best that South Africa has to offer the world at our pavilion and making an exceptional impression on the expected 110 000 visitors, importers, distributors, retailers and food service caterers that are anticipated to attend this year’s expo,” said Mpetsheni.

SIAL China is a leading platform for international producers and manufacturers of food products, wines, spirits and food service equipment.

