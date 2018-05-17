Ambassador Omrie Golley Concludes Tour of Duty in Seoul as South Korea Undertakes Investment in Fisheries Sector for Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone’s outgoing Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley has today 17th May 2018, conveyed the appreciation of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, to the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries for its decision to support the fisheries sector in Sierra Leone.

The Government of Korea has agreed to enter into an MOU with the Government of Sierra Leone, through its Overseas Development Assistance Programme, to support the establishment of a fisheries monitoring system for Sierra Leone, for sustainable fisheries Management thereby ensuring a transfer of Korean technology in this development oriented sector.

To support this programme, a 12 man delegation from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will shortly be arriving in Freetown to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding between the two Governments.

Advertisement

This latest move by the South Korean Government to support the development objectives of the Government and people of Sierra Leone comes in the wake of a series of meetings at Ministerial level in Korea organised by the Sierra Leone Mission in Seoul, since its establishment in 2014.

In a telephone conversation with the Director General of the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Mrs. Cho, Shin-hee thanked Ambassador Golley for appreciating the efforts of the Government of Korea to enhancing bilateral relations with Sierra Leone and highlighted the positive achievements of her Ministry and the Sierra Leone Mission, all within a short period of time.

Ambassador Golley who is concluding his tour of duty in Korea as Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the Republic of Korea has commenced his farewell tour of South Korean Government, diplomatic and private sector entities prior to his return to Sierra Leone.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the Republic of Korea.