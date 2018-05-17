Major Event Alert – U.S. Embassy Bujumbura – Burundi:

May 16, 2018

Location:

Throughout Burundi.

Event:

Burundi will hold a referendum on May 17, 2018, to consider constitutional amendments proposed by the Government of Burundi. Widespread violence and/or unrest is not currently anticipated during the referendum period, but gatherings in support of and against the referendum and its results may occur.

Actions to Take:

Monitor local media.

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Review your personal security plans.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current

Burundian visa.

Assistance:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Burundi.