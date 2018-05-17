Major Event Alert – U.S. Embassy Bujumbura – Burundi:
May 16, 2018
Location:
Throughout Burundi.
Event:
Burundi will hold a referendum on May 17, 2018, to consider constitutional amendments proposed by the Government of Burundi. Widespread violence and/or unrest is not currently anticipated during the referendum period, but gatherings in support of and against the referendum and its results may occur.
Actions to Take:
- Monitor local media.
- Avoid crowds and demonstrations.
- Keep a low profile.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Review your personal security plans.
- Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.
- Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current
Burundian visa.
Assistance:
- U.S. Embassy Bujumbura, Burundi
During business hours: +257 22 20 7000
After hours: +257 22 20 7318 or +257 79 93 8841
Email address: [email protected]
Embassy website
- State Department – Consular Affairs
+1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444
- Burundi Country Information
- Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates
