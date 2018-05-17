Press briefing from DR Congo with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) president (in French)

Who: ICRC President Peter Maurer

What: On-record press briefing in French

Where: Goma, DR Congo (Connect via Twitter. Meeting details below)

When: Friday 18 May, 11:00 local time (GMT+2)

President Peter Maurer is currently visiting DR Congo (14-18 May). At a time in which humanitarian needs in DR Congo continue to expand, the President's visit aims to raise the profile of the humanitarian situation and of our operations in a country affected by decades of conflict.

Mr Maurer met President Joseph Kabila and the President of the DR Congo Red Cross Society. During his visit, the President also assessed the humanitarian situation in Tanganyika, Kasai and North-Kivu provinces, where he met with communities. He visited a detention facility and met families affected by the recent surge in fighting, among them injured people currently recovering in hospital.

Mr. Maurer will share observations from his visit during a news conference that will take place in Goma, in the province of North-Kivu on May 18 at 11.00 at the press centre. The news conference will be live-streamed on the ICRC Twitter account @CICR_fr

