Siemens takes Digital Solutions of the year award at Africa Utility Week

Siemens (www.Siemens.com) wins the Digital Solutions of the year award for its Siemens South Africa Head Quarters Micro Grid Project at the Africa Utility Week Industry Awards evening which took place in Cape Town last night.

Why Microgrids are the future of Energy Management

The traditional power grid provides reliable power most of the time. But when natural disasters or security breaches threaten the grid, the ensuring blackouts can be catastrophic and costly.

It is for this reason that organisations and utilities are working together to build resilient, flexible power systems called microgrids. Operating either as part of traditional grid or independently (or both), mircogrids are revolutionizing the way we manage our energy resources.

Why do Microgrids matter?

A microgrid is a scaled-down version of the centralized power system. It can generate, distribute, and control power in a campus setting or small community.

They are reliable and flexible

They are resilient

They more secure

They save money

They store and incorporate renewable energy

Siemens provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services to help build and operate microgrids of any size. We provide generation and distribution of electrical energy as well as monitoring and controlling of microgrids.

