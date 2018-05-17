Siemens takes Digital Solutions of the year award at Africa Utility Week

Siemens (www.Siemens.com) wins the Digital Solutions of the year award for its Siemens South Africa Head Quarters Micro Grid Project at the Africa Utility Week Industry Awards evening which took place in Cape Town last night.
Why Microgrids are the future of Energy Management
The traditional power grid provides reliable power most of the time. But when natural disasters or security breaches threaten the grid, the ensuring blackouts can be catastrophic and costly.
It is for this reason that organisations and utilities are working together to build resilient, flexible power systems called microgrids. Operating either as part of traditional grid or independently (or both), mircogrids are revolutionizing the way we manage our energy resources.
Why do Microgrids matter?
A microgrid is a scaled-down version of the centralized power system. It can generate, distribute, and control power in a campus setting or small community.
- They are reliable and flexible
- They are resilient
- They more secure
- They save money
- They store and incorporate renewable energy
Siemens provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services to help build and operate microgrids of any size. We provide generation and distribution of electrical energy as well as monitoring and controlling of microgrids.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Siemens AG.
For further information on Siemens, please visit
www.Siemens.com/za/en/home.html
Contact for journalists
Keshin Govender
Head of Corporate Communications
Siemens, Southern and Eastern Africa
Phone: +2771 492 3789; email: Ke[email protected]
Follow us on Twitter at: www.Twitter.com/SiemensAfrica
About Siemens
Siemens AG (www.Siemens.com) (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.Siemens.com.
Download logo
Multimedia content
- Image: Marco Rahne (Left) and Johan Helberg (Right) receive award on behalf of Siemens
- Image: Siemens takes Digital Solutions of the year award at Africa Utility Week (1)
- Image: Siemens takes Digital Solutions of the year award at Africa Utility Week (2)
- Document: Why microgrids are the future of energy management