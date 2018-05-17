South Africa: Committee distraught at murder of meadowlands station commander

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, is deeply disturbed by the brazen murder of a Meadowlands Station Commander, which took place yesterday evening.

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain officer.

“The continuing shameless maiming of our police officers cannot continue unabated as it represents a direct attack on the rule of law. Also, the devastating effects it has on families is often untold, but life changing,” Mr Beukman said.

Similarly, the proliferation of arms used in such attacks remains a matter of concern, both for the portfolio committee and for South Africans in general. “The committee calls on the South African Police Service to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Mr Beukman concluded.

