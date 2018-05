Foreign Service Officer Test (FSOT):

Location: US Embassy Sudan, Khartoum

Date: Sunday June 2, 2018 at 09:00 AM

Time: 9 AM (arrive 15 minutes earlier).

Registration: candidates can register at any time through May 30, 2018 in order to schedule a seat.

Potential candidates must use the following address/link to initiate and complete the application process:

http://pearsonvue.com/fsot/

