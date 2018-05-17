Uganda: Amb. Richard Kabonero Presents Credentials in Mozambique

President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has called for closer economic and political ties between Mozambique and Uganda.

Receiving the credentials from Ambassador Richard Kabonero, High Commissioner of Uganda to Mozambique at the office of the President in Maputo, the President of Mozambique recalled the strong historical ties in the liberation struggle between Frelimo and President Yoweri Museveni.

President Nyusi was particularly happy that Ambassador Kabonero had come on the eve of the State Visit of President Museveni to Mozambique where a number of bilateral agreements are to be signed.

Advertisement

He welcomed Ambassador Kabonero to Mozambique and wished him a success full tour of duty.

In reply Ambassador Kabonero conveyed the best wishes from President Museveni and the people of Uganda.He promised to work tirelessly to strengthen the historical ties particularly in education and agricultural sectors.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected in Mozambique on Thursday for a state visit and is expected to pay a historical visit to Montpeuz in Cape Delgado District where he joined the Frelimo liberation fighters during the war of independence against the Portuguese in the 70s and was able to train a number of Ugandan fighters including Generals Salim Saleh, Ivan Koreta and Fred Rwigyema.​

This email message contains confidential information and is intended only for the individual named. If you are not the named addressee you should not disseminate, distribute or copy this e-mail. Please notify the sender immediately by e-mail if you have received this e-mail by mistake and delete this e-mail from your system. If you are not the intended recipient you are notified that disclosing, copying, distributing or taking any action in reliance on the contents of this information is strictly prohibited.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda – Ministry of Foreign Affairs.