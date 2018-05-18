Private Equity Africa Awards, 12th June 2018, London – Shortlist Announced

Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PrivateEquityAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the shortlist for its 7th Annual GP & Advisor Awards (PEA Awards).
This year’s Awards Gala Dinner will be hosted at the prestigious 5-Star Langham Hotel in London, on 12th June 2018. This follows the PEA LP-GP Investor Summit, a full day event. The summit includes hosted sector-focused round-tables, lunch discussions and an open room debate session.
The PEA Awards celebrate the achievements in the African private equity market, focusing solely on the best-in-class achievements of investors and advisors in the industry.
The final winners will be selected by an independent panel of highly respected industry participants, based on selections from the London Business School Private Equity Institute and the PEA Awards Nomination Team.
The 2018 PEA Awards have received a record number of entries, the highest since the awards were launched. Based on 2017 achievements, the self-entries are complemented by editorial recommendations from the Private Equity Africa team and industry data.
Gail Mwamba, the Awards Chair and Editor of Private Equity Africa, said:
“The PEA Awards are growing from strength to strength with a record number of entries this year, the most we have received since the launch of the awards. The high quality of the entries we have received shows the industry’s resilience in continuing to deploy capital and execute world-class deals, even in challenging market conditions.”
AWARDS SHORTLIST BY CATEGORY
GP AWARDS
HOUSE OF THE YEAR
SUBCATEGORIES: SSA, Regional & Specialist
- ACA
- Actis
- AfricInvest
- Amethis
- Capitalworks
- Carlyle
- DPI
- Ethos
- Helios
- Investec Asset Management
- LeapFrog
- Mediterrania Capital Partners
- Old Mutual Alternative Investments
- Verod
- XSML
DEAL OF THE YEAR
Large-Cap
- Abraaj – Tunisie Telecom
- Actis – Honoris
- Carlyle – Shell Gabon
- DPI – Atlantic Business International
- Harith – Sheltam
- Helios – GBFoods Africa
- Milost Global – Eco Medical
Mid-Cap
- 8 Miles – Blue Skies
- AfricInvest – Britam
- Alta Semper – Macro Pharmaceuticals
- Amethis – Groupe Premium
- Apis – Greenlight Planet
- Atlas Mara – Union Bank Nigeria
- Capitalworks – Minet, Petmin, Sovereign Food
- Carlyle – GCR
- EMR – Capital Lubambe
- EuroMena – Retail Holding
- Investec Asset Management – Kamoso
- Medu Capital – HeroTel
- Sanlam – JAB Dried Fruit
- TA Associates – Interswitch
Small-Cap & Venture Capital
- 4Di Capital – Sensor Networks
- AFIG – Tecnicil
- African Rainbow Capital – A2X Markets
- AfricInvest – ICS
- Agile Capital – Goldrush
- Algebra Ventures – ElMenus
- Alta Semper – Health Plus
- Argentil – Chocolate City Express
- Ascent Capital – Kisumu
- Catalyst – Jambo Biscuits
- DiGAME – 10X Investments
- Draper Associates – BitPesa
- Energy Access Ventures – SunCulture
- Enko – AMI International, Ecobank
- I&P – Societe Malienne de Blanchisserie
- Kalon Venture Partners – i-Pay, SnapnSave
- Kibo Capital – Tropigalia
- Kleoss Capital – Debt Rescue
- Knife Capital – Quicket
- LeapFrog – AllLife
- Lereko & Metier – Butama
- Moringa – Tolaro
- Musa Capital – Swanib Cables
- Oasis Capital – Legacy Girls College
- Old Mutual Alternative Investments – Faircape Life Right
- Pointbreak – Khomas Solar Saver
- Quona Capital – AllLife
- Sahel Capital – Crest Agro
- Synergy Capital – Dimension Data, Northstar
- Teranga Capital – OuiCarry
- Verod – Oreon Education
- XSML – Monishop
Debt
- AfricInvest – Carbon Holdings
- Injaro – AviNiger
- Investec Asset Management – Akuo Kita Solar
- Moringa – Tolaro
- Old Mutual Alternative Investments – Sifiso Education
- TLG – BAJ Stations
- Vakayi – Homelux
- Vantage – Purple Capital
- XSML – Monishop
Infrastructure
- AHL – PowerGen
- AIIM – Albatros, Starsight
- Black Rhino – Qua Iboe Power Plant
- Denham – Te Power
- DOB Equity – PowerGen
- Helios – Starsight
EXIT OF THE YEAR
SUBCATEGORIES: Large, Medium, Small-Cap, Landmark
- Actis – Edita
- AfricInvest – Comete Engineering, Tunisian Health Care Centers
- Capitalworks – Much Asphalt
- CDG Capital – Intelcia
- Convergence Partners – Dimension Data Middle East & Africa
- DiGAME – Getsmarter
- DOB Equity – Joseph Initiative
- DPI – CAL Bank
- ECP – Java House
- EXEO Capital – Fairfield Dairy
- Injaro – Nafaso
- Investec Asset Management – Daraju
- Lereko & Metier– AE AMD Renewable Energy
- Mediterrania Capital Partners – San Jose & Lopez
- Standard Chartered Private Equity – CEC Zambia, ETG, Kamoso
PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF THE YEAR
SUBCATEGORIES: Innovation, Improvement, Development & Social Impact
- 8 Miles – Awash Wine
- Actis – Honoris
- AfricInvest – Esprit
- Argentil – Winchester Farms
- Carlyle – J&J Africa
- DPI – KMR Holding Pdagogique
- Duet – Dashen Brewery
- ECP – Oragroup
- Fanisi – Haltons
- Helios – Interswitch, HTA
- Injaro – Agricare Ghana, Gold Coast Fruits
- LeapFrog – Goodlife
- Mediterrania Capital Partners – Medtech
- Quona – Zoona
- TLG – MyBucks, Cipla Quality Chemicals
- Verod – Central Securities Clearing Systems
- Zebu – Topcrust Bakery
ADVISOR AWARDS
Legal Advisors
Global Legal Advisors
SUBCATEGORIES: Overall, Funds, Transactions & Single Deal
- Akin Gump
- Allen & Overy
- Baker McKenzie
- Charles Russell Speechlys
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
- Clifford Chance
- Cuatrecasas
- Debevoise & Plimpton
- Dentons
- DLA Piper
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Foster Pepper
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Herbert Smith Freehills
- Hogan Lovells
- Latham & Watkins
- Linklaters
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- O’Melveny
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
- Simmons & Simmons
- White & Case
Local & Frontier Legal Advisors
SUBCATEGORIES:Overall, Funds, Transactions & Single Deal
- Aluko & Oyebode
- Anjarwalla & Khanna
- Banwo & Ighodalo
- Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah
- Bowmans
- Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
- ENSafrica
- Olajide Oyewole
- Musa Dudhia & Co
- The New Practice
- Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie
- Webber Wentzel
- Werksmans Attorneys
Financial Advisors
Global Financial Advisors
SUBCATEGORIES: Overall & Single Deal
- Crossboundary
- Deloitte
- EY
- KPMG
- Marsh
- PwC
- Rothschild & Co
- Taylor Collison
Local & Frontier Financial Advisors
SUBCATEGORIES: Overall & Single Deal
- CI Capital Investment
- EFG Hermes
- Merchantec Capital
- Meziou Knani & Khlif
- Pangaea Securities
- Perigeum
- Viva Africa
Other Advisors
- ABSA Capital
- EBS Advisory
- ERM
- Stanbic IBTC
Fund Administrators
- Abax Services
- Augentius
- Axis
- Intercontinental Trust
- Maitland
- SANNE
- SGG
- Trident Trust
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Private Equity Africa (PEA).
For more information, please contact:
Byron Ousey
Newgate Communications
+44 207 680 6527
[email protected]
Download logo
Multimedia content