Private Equity Africa Awards, 12th June 2018, London – Shortlist Announced

Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PrivateEquityAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the shortlist for its 7th Annual GP & Advisor Awards (PEA Awards).

This year’s Awards Gala Dinner will be hosted at the prestigious 5-Star Langham Hotel in London, on 12th June 2018. This follows the PEA LP-GP Investor Summit, a full day event. The summit includes hosted sector-focused round-tables, lunch discussions and an open room debate session.

The PEA Awards celebrate the achievements in the African private equity market, focusing solely on the best-in-class achievements of investors and advisors in the industry.

The final winners will be selected by an independent panel of highly respected industry participants, based on selections from the London Business School Private Equity Institute and the PEA Awards Nomination Team.

The 2018 PEA Awards have received a record number of entries, the highest since the awards were launched. Based on 2017 achievements, the self-entries are complemented by editorial recommendations from the Private Equity Africa team and industry data.

Gail Mwamba, the Awards Chair and Editor of Private Equity Africa, said:

“The PEA Awards are growing from strength to strength with a record number of entries this year, the most we have received since the launch of the awards. The high quality of the entries we have received shows the industry’s resilience in continuing to deploy capital and execute world-class deals, even in challenging market conditions.”

AWARDS SHORTLIST BY CATEGORY

GP AWARDS

HOUSE OF THE YEAR

SUBCATEGORIES: SSA, Regional & Specialist

ACA

Actis

AfricInvest

Amethis

Capitalworks

Carlyle

DPI

Ethos

Helios

Investec Asset Management

LeapFrog

Mediterrania Capital Partners

Old Mutual Alternative Investments

Verod

XSML

DEAL OF THE YEAR

Large-Cap

Abraaj – Tunisie Telecom

Actis – Honoris

Carlyle – Shell Gabon

DPI – Atlantic Business International

Harith – Sheltam

Helios – GBFoods Africa

Milost Global – Eco Medical

Mid-Cap

8 Miles – Blue Skies

AfricInvest – Britam

Alta Semper – Macro Pharmaceuticals

Amethis – Groupe Premium

Apis – Greenlight Planet

Atlas Mara – Union Bank Nigeria

Capitalworks – Minet, Petmin, Sovereign Food

Carlyle – GCR

EMR – Capital Lubambe

EuroMena – Retail Holding

Investec Asset Management – Kamoso

Medu Capital – HeroTel

Sanlam – JAB Dried Fruit

TA Associates – Interswitch

Small-Cap & Venture Capital

4Di Capital – Sensor Networks

AFIG – Tecnicil

African Rainbow Capital – A2X Markets

AfricInvest – ICS

Agile Capital – Goldrush

Algebra Ventures – ElMenus

Alta Semper – Health Plus

Argentil – Chocolate City Express

Ascent Capital – Kisumu

Catalyst – Jambo Biscuits

DiGAME – 10X Investments

Draper Associates – BitPesa

Energy Access Ventures – SunCulture

Enko – AMI International, Ecobank

I&P – Societe Malienne de Blanchisserie

Kalon Venture Partners – i-Pay, SnapnSave

Kibo Capital – Tropigalia

Kleoss Capital – Debt Rescue

Knife Capital – Quicket

LeapFrog – AllLife

Lereko & Metier – Butama

Moringa – Tolaro

Musa Capital – Swanib Cables

Oasis Capital – Legacy Girls College

Old Mutual Alternative Investments – Faircape Life Right

Pointbreak – Khomas Solar Saver

Quona Capital – AllLife

Sahel Capital – Crest Agro

Synergy Capital – Dimension Data, Northstar

Teranga Capital – OuiCarry

Verod – Oreon Education

XSML – Monishop

Debt

AfricInvest – Carbon Holdings

Injaro – AviNiger

Investec Asset Management – Akuo Kita Solar

Moringa – Tolaro

Old Mutual Alternative Investments – Sifiso Education

TLG – BAJ Stations

Vakayi – Homelux

Vantage – Purple Capital

XSML – Monishop

Infrastructure

AHL – PowerGen

AIIM – Albatros, Starsight

Black Rhino – Qua Iboe Power Plant

Denham – Te Power

DOB Equity – PowerGen

Helios – Starsight

EXIT OF THE YEAR

SUBCATEGORIES: Large, Medium, Small-Cap, Landmark

Actis – Edita

AfricInvest – Comete Engineering, Tunisian Health Care Centers

Capitalworks – Much Asphalt

CDG Capital – Intelcia

Convergence Partners – Dimension Data Middle East & Africa

DiGAME – Getsmarter

DOB Equity – Joseph Initiative

DPI – CAL Bank

ECP – Java House

EXEO Capital – Fairfield Dairy

Injaro – Nafaso

Investec Asset Management – Daraju

Lereko & Metier– AE AMD Renewable Energy

Mediterrania Capital Partners – San Jose & Lopez

Standard Chartered Private Equity – CEC Zambia, ETG, Kamoso

PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF THE YEAR

SUBCATEGORIES: Innovation, Improvement, Development & Social Impact

8 Miles – Awash Wine

Actis – Honoris

AfricInvest – Esprit

Argentil – Winchester Farms

Carlyle – J&J Africa

DPI – KMR Holding Pdagogique

Duet – Dashen Brewery

ECP – Oragroup

Fanisi – Haltons

Helios – Interswitch, HTA

Injaro – Agricare Ghana, Gold Coast Fruits

LeapFrog – Goodlife

Mediterrania Capital Partners – Medtech

Quona – Zoona

TLG – MyBucks, Cipla Quality Chemicals

Verod – Central Securities Clearing Systems

Zebu – Topcrust Bakery

ADVISOR AWARDS

Legal Advisors

Global Legal Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES: Overall, Funds, Transactions & Single Deal

Akin Gump

Allen & Overy

Baker McKenzie

Charles Russell Speechlys

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Clifford Chance

Cuatrecasas

Debevoise & Plimpton

Dentons

DLA Piper

Eversheds Sutherland

Foster Pepper

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Norton Rose Fulbright

O’Melveny

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Simmons & Simmons

White & Case

Local & Frontier Legal Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES:Overall, Funds, Transactions & Single Deal

Aluko & Oyebode

Anjarwalla & Khanna

Banwo & Ighodalo

Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah

Bowmans

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

ENSafrica

Olajide Oyewole

Musa Dudhia & Co

The New Practice

Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie

Webber Wentzel

Werksmans Attorneys

Financial Advisors

Global Financial Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES: Overall & Single Deal

Crossboundary

Deloitte

EY

KPMG

Marsh

PwC

Rothschild & Co

Taylor Collison

Local & Frontier Financial Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES: Overall & Single Deal

CI Capital Investment

EFG Hermes

Merchantec Capital

Meziou Knani & Khlif

Pangaea Securities

Perigeum

Viva Africa

Other Advisors

ABSA Capital

EBS Advisory

ERM

Stanbic IBTC

Fund Administrators

Abax Services

Augentius

Axis

Intercontinental Trust

Maitland

SANNE

SGG

Trident Trust

