South Africa: The Standing Committee on Appropriations (SCOA) to hold public hearings on appropriation bill

The Standing Committee on Appropriations (SCOA) will tomorrow hold public hearings on the 2018 Appropriation Bill [B3-2018].

The committee is to receive public comments on the Bill, which sets out to appropriate money from the National Revenue Fund for the requirements of the state and to prescribe conditions for the spending of funds withdrawn.

Details of the hearings are as follows:

Date: Friday, 18 May 2018

Time: 9 am

Venue: Committee Room V475, Fourth Floor, Old Assembly Building

