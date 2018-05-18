United States Embassy Conducts Workshop on Countering Gender Based Violence

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa conducted a three-day workshop on Countering Gender Based Violence (GBV) from May 14-16 to foster cooperation and coordination among Ethiopian and international stakeholders.

The workshop included instruction on identifying GBV offenders, best practices in conducting forensic interviews of offenders, training for medical professionals in conducting evaluations of GBV survivors to assist successful investigations and prosecutions, and how the media, civil society and other partners can collaborate to promote culture change as it relates to GBV.

The workshop was attended by Ethiopian medical professionals, law enforcement officials including police officers and federal prosecutors, and media, as well as non-governmental organizations, and representatives from UN Women. At the end of the workshop, the U.S. Embassy held a media panel with 20 journalists as well as program participants to focus on how media can educate and sensitize the public to GBV.

The event was organized with collaboration from the U.S. Department of State’s Regional Security Office, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The trainers included U.S. experts in the fields of forensic medical examination, law enforcement, and the justice system, as well as representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice.

