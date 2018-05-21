CEO of a US Fortune 500 company, Martin Richenhagen opens AGCO Africa Headquarters in Johannesburg

“Africa’s role is pivotal to feeding the world’s growing population and repairing the problem of global food security,” says Martin Richenhagen, President, Chairman and CEO of AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO) (www.AGCOcorp.com), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment.

In a keynote speech, Mr Richenhagen outlined AGCO’s vision and strategy for advancing African agricultural prosperity, at the official opening of the company’s new Africa headquarters in Johannesburg on 21 May 2018.

“With global sales of US$8.3 billion, AGCO is making major investments in Africa to engineer food security and support sustainable productivity through technology and innovation,” explained Mr Richenhagen. “As a ‘first mover’ in innovation, we are meeting the challenge to grow more food with fewer resources head-on.”

The opening of the new HQ in Johannesburg is just part of AGCO’s continually developing infrastructure on the continent which has also seen the establishment of a parts warehouse, the AGCO Future Farm and Training Center in Zambia and a Joint Venture to produce tractors in Algeria. Most recently, the company launched the new AGCO Agribusiness Qualification (AAQ), an accredited two-year agribusiness program.

In a further significant move, the company is poised to develop its involvement in the Agri-Parks project, the networked innovation system of agro-production, processing, logistics, marketing, training and extension services. “With AGCO’s wide-ranging products, services and expertise, we are perfectly placed to make a valuable contribution to this exciting initiative in agricultural production and rural economic transformation,” commented, Nuradin Osman, AGCO Vice President and General Manager Africa.

“The company’s approach to ‘serve Africa from Africa’ is central to our strategy to accelerate and deepen agricultural growth on the continent. Africa – your time is now,” said Gary Collar, AGCO Senior Vice President and General Manager Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Mr Richenhagen said, “Meeting key stakeholders in Africa’s agricultural advancement was a great opportunity for me, and as a business we are committed to Africa and will be available to add towards initiatives that ensure that agriculture is done differently, in order to contribute towards economic growth and job creation.”

From the opening of the Africa HQ, Mr Richenhagen is scheduled to travel to Zambia to tour the AGCO Future Farm facility in Lusaka.

