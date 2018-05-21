Dr Ahmed Salim Saif Al Mandhari nominated as WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean

WHO's Special Session of the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, held today in Geneva, has nominated Dr Ahmed Salim Saif Al Mandhari from Oman as WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, to be formally appointed by the WHO Executive Board during its 143rd session from 28 to 29 May 2018.



The nominee is expected to take up his appointment for a 5 years and 8 months term, starting from 1 June 2018.

The WHO Regional Committee comprises the following Members: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

