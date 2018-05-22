China Is South Africa Canners’ Biggest Success Story In Terms Of Export Market Growth

The General-Manager of the South African Fruit and Vegetable Canners Export Council (SAFVEC), Ms Jill Atwood-Palm says that Chinese market has continuously been her organisation’s export success story in terms of market growth. She reckons that the decision to showcase their services at this year’s SIAL China International Trade Fair for Food was a direct response to harnessing this growth and consolidating their presence.

Atwood-Palm is part of the twenty-three companies that are assisted by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to showcase local agro-processing products and services at the South African Pavilion that is hosted at the 19th SIAL China International Trade Fair for Food that is currently underway in Shanghai, China. the dti offers financial and non-financial support to emerging and established exporters to access global markets, through the Export Marketing and Investment Scheme (EMIA).

SIAL China is a leading platform where international producers and manufacturers of food products, wines, spirits and food service equipment compete for China’s lucrative food and beverage market valued at an estimated one trillion Euros.

“Our focus is more is centred around the Chinese hospitality sector where we supply approximately 40% of our processed fruit to the Asian market. More than 15% of that represents exports to both China and Hong Kong. It is this demand that drives into our continuous efforts to cement a solid base,” said Atwood-Hill.

She said that SAFVEC’s role is aligned to that of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) whereby they assist the industry with market access and to grow the market.

Atwood-Palm did caution that success within the Chinese market will require creative methods seeing that there are countless competitors that are also looking to stamp their authority within the same market.

“From the top of my head I can single out both Chile and Greece as being in direct competition with us. What sets us apart is that we have focussed our efforts in the confectionary industry. Our products are renowned for their high standards and are manufactured in production facilities that have adopted world-class manufacturing practices in full-compliance with both product quality and food safe certifications. Coupled with this, the natural attributes of the South African raw materials, namely colour, texture and taste, rank these our products as some of the best in the world,” she said.

