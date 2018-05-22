South Africa: President Ramaphosa saddened by the passing of jazz artist Dr Phillip Tabane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his deep sadness and condolences on behalf of the Republic of South Africa to the family of Dr Phillip Nchipi Tabane, who passed away after a long illness on 18 May 2018.

Dr Phillip Nchipi Tabane is celebrated worldwide by jazz enthusiasts as the founding member of the Malombo Jazzmen, a trio whose music has been described as spiritual, mesmerising, unique and spell-binding.

Dr Tabane, called “Malombo” by his legion of fans, has been a source of influence to many jazz artists and collaborated with the likes of the late Ms Busi Mhlongo, Ms Abigail Khubheka and Mr Vusi Mahlasela to name a few. He has won many accolades , including the 1998 South African Music Award best single for his hit “Kea Bereka”.

Advertisement

President Cyril Ramaphosa conferred an honorary PhD in Music and Cultural Anthropology on Dr Phillip Tabane in 1998 as the then chancellor of the University of Venda.

“Dr Phillip ‘Malombo’ Tabane was rightly considered a luminary by his peers and those he mentored, as his unique sound spoke to spirits both living and those departed. It was truly healing and uplifting listening to his music and watching him perform. His physical silence leaves a great void but his sound lives on in our nation’s heart and memory, and our cultural heritage,” President Ramaphosa said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.