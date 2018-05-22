South Africa wine voted as premier best-buy winner at SIAL China International fair

South African made Totus Limited Release Pinotage wine was crowned the Best-Buy Award winner in the Still Red Wines category at a competition that took place during the 19th edition of the SIAL China International Trade Fair for Food which ended in Shanghai, China yesterday.

Trajan Wines, producers of Totus, was part of a twenty-three-member business delegation that was taken by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to China through government’s incentive scheme (EMIA), to showcase local agro-processing products and services. The Export Marketing and Investment Scheme (EMIA) provides South African exporters with marketing assistance to develop new export markets and grow existing markets, and helps to identify new markets through research.

The Managing Director of Trajan Wines, Mr Mark van Schalkwyk said that Totus Limited Release Pinotage was unanimously voted by a panel of Chinese wine experts as the Best-Buy wine in a category of Still Red Wines valued between 4-8 Euros that were on show at the SIAL Trade Fair.

“I think what makes this award so special is that the Totus Limited is a Pinotage which is made from a 100% South African grape. I hope that this vote of confidence from the Chinese will translate into growth in exponential value for this particular wine. This award definitely means we are on the right path if you look at the style of wine we produce for this particular market,” said Van Schalkwyk.

He also mentioned that he had since secured a contract with Japanese importer and distributor to export his range of wines to Japan.

“I met a distributor while exhibiting at Japan Foodex during March this year. As soon as we have covered all the requirements we will commence with our first shipment. It is my hope and wish that my product will progressively grow into the Asian market and I will incorporate this accolade that I have won at SIAL into my marketing strategy going forward,” he said.

Earlier, another South Africa company Thandi Wines secured a one-year contract with a Chinese distributor to export their range of premium wines to China. The contract was agreed upon on the margins of the 19th SIAL China International Trade Fair for Food.

SIAL China is a leading platform for international producers and manufacturers of food products, wines, spirits and food service equipment where businesses directly compete for China’s lucrative food and beverage market value estimated to be valued at 1-trillion Euros.

