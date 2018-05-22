UN Secretary-General appoints Joyce Msuya of Tanzania as Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director at United Nations Environment Programme

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today (May 21, 2018) announced the appointment of Joyce Msuya of Tanzania as Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.

She will succeed Ibrahim Thiaw of Mauritania to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his leadership and dedicated service during his tenure.

Ms. Msuya has since 2017 served as Adviser to the World Bank Vice President, East Asia and Pacific Region in Washington, D.C. She brings to the position more than 20 years of extensive experience in the field of international development spanning corporate, strategy, operations, knowledge management and partnerships, with diverse assignments in Africa, Latin America and Asia regions.

She previously served as the World Bank Special Representative and Head of the World Bank Group Office in the Republic of Korea, as well as Regional Coordinator at the World Bank Institute covering East Asia and Pacific Region, based in China, and Principal Strategy Officer at the International Finance Corporation’s Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Services Department. Earlier in her career, she held numerous prestigious positions at the World Bank Group.

Ms. Msuya holds a Master of Science in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Immunology from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland. She is married and has two children.

