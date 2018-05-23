Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:‎

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today (May 21, 2018) with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu on the margins of the G20 Ministerial in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Deputy Secretary welcomed President Ramaphosa’s new government and his commitment to transparency, and expressed optimism that an improved business environment would open doors to prosperity for both countries. He encouraged a closer South African alignment with U.S. priorities, such as working together on global security and keeping the pressure on North Korea to work towards a de-nuclearized Korean Peninsula. Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Minister Sisulu discussed the importance of our bilateral trade relationship and pledged to continue high-level contacts between our governments.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.