Freshworks Announces Expansion Plans in Africa with Strategic Focus and Committed Investments in Kenya

Freshworks ( www.Freshworks.com ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software, recently announced its expansion into the African market. Freshworks plans to substantially increase its commitment with specific investments in marketing, sales and partner resources to better serve its customers in the region.

“Africa is a very strategic market for Freshworks, said Arihant Jain, Director for Middle East & Africa, Freshworks. “The opening of Africa is an important milestone for us, as it demonstrates our expanding commitment to the region and strengthens our position as a leading software provider. The combination of our industry-leading solutions along with a growing customer base in the region will augment our local operations. Our aim is to build rich, meaningful engagement with enterprises of all sizes that are looking for new cutting-edge solutions to power their customer and employee experiences.”

IDC (https://goo.gl/oGYYrv) predicts the overall African IT spending to reach $33.4 billion in 2018, with Kenya being one of the top contributors. The year 2017 saw Freshworks building their African foundation with the company’s flagship ‘Partner Program’ receiving immense interest from regional resellers and adding Techbiz, CloudHop and VivaGlobal to their partner ecosystem.

Today, with a diverse network of partners, the experience of serving leading businesses and their IT executives and the recent accreditation of the ‘2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools’ (https://goo.gl/PJmsMq), Freshworks is paving way for the future of IT service management in Africa to keep pace with growing customer and market demands.

With a mission to reimagine and transform IT experiences, Freshworks, along with select c-level executives and IT leaders, would be discussing the ‘Consumerization of IT: From a Service to an Experience’ (https://goo.gl/iPQ9rH) at an exclusive invite-only Breakfast & Networking event organized on 29th May at the Villa Rosa Kempinski, Chiromo Rd, Nairobi. With the company’s strategic focus on the African market, this event is a step forward in building Freshworks’ credentials as a front-runner in the experience era.

