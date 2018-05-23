The African Development Bank and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences to explore partnerships for scaling up investments in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) signed a Letter of Intent with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences aimed at finding opportunities for potential partnership between the two institutions. The organizations will specifically explore ways of strengthening education and research in the mathematical sciences across Africa.

The African Development Bank and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences said the letter signifies intention for collaboration, that will afford opportunities to leverage resources to develop and strengthen advanced science, technology and innovation skills, as well as the knowledge required to drive the modern economy in Africa. Jennifer Blanke, the Bank’s Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, joined Thierry Zomahoun, President and CEO of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), as Letter of Intent signatories.

Blanke said mathematics and science play a critical role in the promotion of human development and innovation in Africa. “What we are really excited about, in all areas that we are working, is that it is about developing African solutions to African challenges. We are very excited to be doing this, and doing this with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences,” she said.

Advertisement

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the AIMS say a possible outcome leading from the letter could be the establishment of an AfDB-AIMS Partnership Program to build expertise in mathematical sciences across Africa. The Partnership Program would be tasked with scaling up a strong, young African community of world-class scientists and technologists. AIMS has said it wants to be the MIT of Africa, referring to the famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

“As we talk about Africa’s transformation – this is such a passion that drives AIMS, this is what I personally believe in – that nothing is possible without the people,” said AIMS CEO and President, Thierry Zomahoun.

The Letter of Intent was signed on the sidelines of the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings in Busan, Korea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media contact

Olivia Ndong Obiang, Principal Communication Officer, African Development Bank, [email protected]

Nathalie Munyampenda, Director of Communications, African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, [email protected]

For more information on the 2018 Annual Meetings: https://am.AfDB.org/en

#AfDBAM2018

About the African Development Bank Group

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 37 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. www.AfDB.org

About the African Institute for Mathematical Science (AIMS)

African Institute for Mathematical Science (AIMS) (www.NextEinstein.org) was established in September 2003, as an AU-NEPAD intervention in the strengthening of mathematical sciences capacity on the continent. It is a pan-African network of centers of excellence enabling Africa’s talented students to become innovators driving the continent’s scientific, educational and economic self-sufficiency. www.NextEinstein.org