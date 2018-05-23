The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative (JSR) visits Golo and expresses concern over reports of recent clashes and displacement in Jebel Marra

The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative (JSR) Jeremiah Mamabolo has concluded a two day visit to oversee progress on the establishment of the Mission’s temporary operating base in Golo, Jebel Marra.

On arrival, UNAMID personnel working on the ground briefed him on the current security situation and the challenges faced, including rough terrain, the upcoming rainy season and recent clashes between Government of Sudan Forces and Sudan Liberation Army/Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) elements in the greater Jebel Marra area.

Mr. Mamabolo, who travelled by road, commended the Chinese and Pakistani engineering companies for setting up the base and improving the road between Kabkabiya and Golo, which has eased movement and significantly reduced travel time between these locations, thereby facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

He also extended his appreciation to the commander and members of the Rwandese Battalion who took charge of both protecting the new base during the construction phase, along with implementing protection of civilians tasks in and around Golo, as mandated by the United Nations Security Council resolution 2363 and the African Union Peace and Security Council communique of June 2017.

Moreover, JSR Mamabolo expressed concern about the recent clashes between the Government of Sudan forces and SLA/AW and urged both sides to exercise restraint and consider the impact of renewed fighting on vulnerable civilians.

“UNAMID appeals to all parties involved to exercise restraint and resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue and the peace process. A political solution is the best way forward to satisfy the interests of the people of Darfur,” he said.

“We particularly regret the new displacements and the burning of villages such as Gobbo, Kawara, Kimingtong in South Darfur as well as other villages in the Rokero locality in Central Darfur,” he added.

In this regard, Mr. Mamabolo commended the UN Country Team for swiftly responding to and assisting those affected by the ensuing humanitarian situation.

At the end of his visit, the JSR and his delegation paid a courtesy call on Golo Commissioner, Col. Jafar Mohamed Abaker and discussed cooperation regarding progress on the temporary operating base, as well as community projects that UNAMID is implementing in the locality.

