U.S., GOE inaugurate community hub for women and girls in Imbaba

U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Dorothy Shea joined Giza Governor General Mohamed Kamal El Daly to inaugurate the first community hub for women and girls in Imbaba.

“The United States is committed to supporting the Government of Egypt’s efforts to ensure that women and girls are socially, economically, and politically empowered in public spaces” said U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Dorothy Shea. “One step at a time, we are working in partnership to create an Egypt that says no to sexual harassment – and yes to safe cities.”

USAID is partnering with UN Women to end violence against women and girls by combating sexual harassment, promoting legislative reforms, and improving support mechanisms for survivors of violence against women. Their Safe Cities project is strengthening the capacity of public institutions and community service organizations to provide safe spaces for women and girls, as well as victim services such as shelters and legal support. In order to change perceptions of violence against women, the project supports advocacy efforts and uses innovative awareness-raising tools such as interactive community theater, storytelling, and art to promote a culture of zero-tolerance for violence against women – and a culture of responsibility towards the survivors of this abuse.

For nearly 40 years, USAID has worked with the Egyptian people to improve their quality of life. The Safe Cities program is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978.

