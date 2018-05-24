Exploring digital trade and human rights under the AfCFTA

Digital trade within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be at the centre of discussions during an upcoming conference dubbed “Digital Trade in Africa: Implications for Inclusion and Human Rights.”

The event “will feature an interesting dialogue between Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), her predecessor, Carlos Lopes and ABOU-ZEID Amani, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union Commission (AUC) on the opportunities and challenges of digital trade,” said David Luke, Coordinator of the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC) at the ECA.

Organized by ATPC in partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) East Africa Regional Office, and the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Geneva Office, the conference will take place from 31 May to 1 June 2018 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Addis Ababa.

Advertisement

It is expected to set the pace for further collaborations between the three institutions in line with the AfCFTA, as explained by ATPC’s Coordinator.

“The outcomes of the conference are expected to inform the development of the three organizations’ joint research programme on digital trade, inclusion, privacy and human rights with policy recommendations for the second phase of the AfCFTA negotiations and for policy makers and entrepreneurs in this area,” said Mr. Luke.

The event will be attended by experts from the African Union Commission, civil society organisations, Regional Economic Communities, academia, international organizations, private sector, and women and youth representatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).