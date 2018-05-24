Information Session at the World Health Assembly on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Please find below information about today's information session.

WHAT: While WHO is holding its 71 Session of the World Health Assembly, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is battling an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease. A briefing for WHA delegates on the Ebola outbreak response in Democratic Republic of the Congo will take place today and will be webcast

WHERE: Salle XVIII, Palais des Nations , Geneva

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday 23 May 2018 at approximately 10:15 Geneva time

SPEAKERS:

• Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization

• Dr Peter Salama, WHO Deputy Director-General, Emergency Preparedness and Response

• Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

• His Excellency Mr. Zénon Mukongo Ngay, Ambassador, Republic Democratic of the Congo Permanent Representative to the UN



INFORMATION FOR JOURNALISTS:



Journalists following WHA are welcome to attend the information session.

