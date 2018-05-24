Information Session at the World Health Assembly on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Please find below information about today's information session.

WHAT:  While WHO is holding its 71 Session of the World Health Assembly, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is battling an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease.  A briefing for WHA delegates on the Ebola outbreak response in Democratic Republic of the Congo will take place today and will be webcast  

WHERE: Salle XVIII, Palais des Nations , Geneva

DATE AND TIME:  Wednesday 23 May 2018 at approximately 10:15 Geneva time 

SPEAKERS:

•              Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization
•              Dr Peter Salama, WHO Deputy Director-General, Emergency Preparedness and Response
•              Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
•              His Excellency Mr. Zénon Mukongo Ngay,  Ambassador, Republic Democratic of the Congo Permanent Representative to the UN
 
 INFORMATION FOR JOURNALISTS:
 
Journalists following WHA are welcome to attend the information session.

 

