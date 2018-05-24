International Bureau of Education to Organize a Learning Series Event on “The Future of Africa: AI, Robotics, and Education?”

The International Bureau of Education (IBE-UNESCO) will organize a Learning Series event on “The Future of Africa: AI, Robotics, and Education?” on Tuesday, 5 June in Geneva.

Betelhem Dessie Asnake is Ethiopia’s leading youth technology entrepreneur, who is changing the world of AI and robotics.

Only 18 years old, she is the project manager of iCog-Anyone Can Code, an initiative she started, in partnership with iCog Labs — Ethiopia’s first AI and robotics lab, co-founded by American AI pioneer Ben Goertzel, and leading Ethiopian techno-futurist Getnet Aseffa. The Anyone Can Code project is a result of her vision, which aims at using advanced technology to uplift children and students in the developing world.

The event is scheduled on Tuesday, 5 June 2018, from 10:45 – 11:40, at the Centre des arts | Fondation de l'Ecole Internationale de Genève | 62, route de Chêne – CH-1208 Geneva.

The event is open to the public but advanced registration is required: bit.ly/2LnpMvb

