South Africa: Minister Sisulu to host the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will on Monday, 04 June 2018, host the Second Formal Meeting of the BRICS Foreign Affairs/International Relations Ministers, scheduled to take place in Pretoria.

The meeting of the BRICS Foreign Affairs/International Relations Ministers is in preparation for the 10th Summit taking place at the Sandton International Convention Centre from 25 to 27 July 2018.

South Africa assumed the role of chair of BRICS on 01 January 2018 and will remain in this position until 31 December 2018.

It is expected that the Ministers will also discuss practical cooperation amongst the BRICS states, the current international political situation as well as the role of BRICS in the implementation of the UN’s Agenda 2030.

The media are invited as follows:

Group photo

Date: Wednesday, 04 June 2018

Time: 09: 00 (Media to arrive at 08:30)

Venue: OR Tambo Building, Conference Centre 1

Opening Session

Time: 09:15 – 09:50

• Welcome remarks by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

• Welcome statements by Heads of Delegations

Joint Press Conference

Time: 14:00

Venue: Conference Centre 1

RSVP: Kgopotso Rapakuana, [email protected]

