South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host the Diplomatic Corps in Celebration of Africa Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 25 May 2018 host the Diplomatic Corps in celebration of Africa Day 2018.

South Africa is celebrating the Africa Day under the theme: “A year of Nelson Mandela – Building a Better Africa and a Better World”.

The Africa month and Africa Day present an opportunity to promote African unity, ensure deeper regional integration and recommit Africa to a common destiny.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 May 2018

Time: 13:00 (Media to arrive at 12h30)

Venue: Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

Media wishing to cover the event should send details to Ms Kgopotso Rapakuana on 073 058 3876 or [email protected] and Shadi Baloyi on 072 571 6415 or [email protected] by 09h00 on 25 May 2018)

Members of the media are requested to present their valid press cards at the point of entry to access the venue.

Note as well that nobody wearing jeans, T-shirts and takkies will be allowed into the venue. The dress code is strictly presentable in line with the decorum of the event and the venue.

