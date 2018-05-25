APO Group is recruiting a Freelance Community Manager (Rugby) in Kenya to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the main Official Partner of World Rugby’ African association, Rugby Africa, is recruiting a Freelance Community Manager (Rugby) in Kenya to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, in order to post live during the games.

Candidate must have proven experience in community management and live social network animation during events to be able to produce compelling live content.

The selected community manager will watch the games live on Kwesé Free Sports and post live key information for each 15 games of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup via APO Group and Rugby Africa social media accounts. He/ he will also have to incorporate media files forwarded by us, in order to compliment the live content (photos, videos, audios).

Payment will be USD 1500 for 15 games.

Being bilingual (French and English) is a plus.

Experience in rugby or sport is a plus.

This can be an opportunity for future collaborations.

Applications only on LinkedIn: https://goo.gl/doJGkq

The application deadline is Wednesday, June 6 at 9:00 GMT.

