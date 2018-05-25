DATAEUM rated 5/5 by top ICO listing!

DATAEUM (https://DATAEUM.io), the first Blockchain-based platform using crowdsourcing for data generation received a 5/5 rating from the icobench’s ico analyzer bot, Benchy.

Thirty seven days to their pre sale ICO, DATAEUM is positioned to be the most revolutionary blockchain platform that will make sense to non-techies. Dataeum aims to break all barriers by revolutionizing data collection, democratizing access to data and bringing back sovereignty and freedom to people.

Rating on ICObench is given in combination of ICObench's assessment algorithm and the rating the independent experts give to the ICOs. Benchy bot is measuring the ICO score taking into account criteria such as the project, the white paper, the video and other mvp prototype.

“DATAEUM ICO launch is so timely, especially after the recent scandals of manipulation of data”, the founder Charly Pham says, “We are very proud to have received such a rating for our first appearance and will do everything to maintain it that way. Myself and co-founders strongly believe, that we will disrupt the existing paradigm so that data generation will no longer be exploited by large corporations at the expense of those who create it – we feel it is our purpose”.

Based on blockchain, smart contracts technology and using crowdsourcing, DATAEUM’s solution enables reliable and accurate collection of all global physical data such as stores, gas stations, road signs, etc. As per the white paper(https://dataeum.io/white-paper.pdf) Dataeum puts human at center of the data economy, changing completely the way data is generated. Blockchain technology does not only provide transparency on how this data generation is made, but also ensures quality and trust towards anyone looking for qualified data.

Media contact: [email protected]

About DATAEUM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mqf6g8QrLE

www.dataeum.io