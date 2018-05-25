The African Development Bank and the Global Green Growth Institute partner to fast-track Green Growth in Africa

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) (www.GGGI.org) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Friday on the sidelines of the African Development Bank Group’s Annual Meetings in Busan, (https://am.AfDB.org/en) to promote programs, projects, joint studies and research activities to accelerate green growth options for African countries.

The African Development Bank and the Global Green Growth Institute will cooperate in several areas, including conducting a joint study on green growth readiness in Africa and exploring ways to align both organizations’ activities with the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Further, the two organizations will work together to generate synergies in areas, such as the Global Green Growth Institute’s cities programs and the African Development Bank’s initiatives on clean energy, sustainable landscapes, green cities and water and sanitation, with the ultimate goal of strengthening climate resilience in Africa.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by Amadou Hott, Vice–President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, African Development Bank, and Hyoeun Jenny Kim, Deputy Director General and Head of Green Growth Planning and Implementation, Global Green Growth Institute.

“The African Development Bank believes in building strong partnerships to accelerate Africa’s development. This MoU with the Global Green Growth Institute strengthens our cooperation for effective delivery of the High 5s (www.AfDB.org/en/the-high-5) agenda in a manner that transitions African countries towards green growth. We very much look forward to this collaboration with GGGI,” said Vice-President Amadou Hott.

Deputy Director General Hyoeun Jenny Kim said, “The MoU we sign today will also support the sharing of green growth knowledge and best practices from GGGI’s Member and partner countries. We look forward to conducting joint research activities with African Development Bank in designing and developing green growth projects and programs and sharing knowledge and experience through launching joint publications and participating in and co-organizing events – all of which will help to promote green growth in Africa.”

This partnership reinforces the work of the Africa NDC Hub (https://goo.gl/jxuisv) hosted by the African Development Bank, in accelerating climate action to transition Africa towards a low carbon and climate resilient development pathway.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Contacts:

GGGI

HeeKyung Son, Communications Specialist, tel. +82 70-7117-9957, [email protected]

AfDB:

Olivia Ndong Obiang, Principal Communication Officer, [email protected]

Davinah Milenge Uwella, Principal Program Coordinator, Climate Change and Green Growth Department

tel. +225 20 26 1880, [email protected]

For more information on the 2018 Annual Meetings: https://am.AfDB.org/en

#AfDBAM2018

About the African Development Bank

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org. You can also follow the Bank on Twitter and join us on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/GGGIHQ), YouTube (www.YouTube.com/user/GGGIMedia), Flickr (www.Flickr.com/photos/afdbgroup) and Instagram (https://Instagram.com/afdb_group).

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI (www.GGGI.org) is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in 27 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects. More on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.GGGI.org. You can also follow GGGI on Twitter (https://Twitter.com/AfDB_Group) and join us on Facebook (https://goo.gl/DAX78J), YouTube (www.YouTube.com/user/afdbcomu) and LinkedIn (https://goo.gl/CUxPbF)

Photos: www.Flickr.com/photos/afdbgroup/albums/72157691448002500 (https://goo.gl/oxjeaY)