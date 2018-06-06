Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Kigali: June 4, 2018:

Location: Kigali International Airport and all land borders between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Event: The U.S. Embassy in Kigali wishes to advise American citizens that, following a reported outbreak of Ebola virus in a remote northwestern province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwandan authorities are conducting routine screenings of all travelers arriving from the DRC at points of entry into Rwanda, including Kigali International Airport and the Rubavu and Rusizi border crossing points. As of June 2, the World Health Organization has reported 55 cases of Ebola (37 confirmed, 13 probable, 5 suspected) and 25 deaths. Ebola is one of one of the hemorrhagic fever illnesses.

Actions to Take:

Visit the CDC Travelers Health Page.

Monitor local media for updates.

Review the country page.

Assistance:

