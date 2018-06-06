Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Kigali: June 4, 2018:
Location: Kigali International Airport and all land borders between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Event: The U.S. Embassy in Kigali wishes to advise American citizens that, following a reported outbreak of Ebola virus in a remote northwestern province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwandan authorities are conducting routine screenings of all travelers arriving from the DRC at points of entry into Rwanda, including Kigali International Airport and the Rubavu and Rusizi border crossing points. As of June 2, the World Health Organization has reported 55 cases of Ebola (37 confirmed, 13 probable, 5 suspected) and 25 deaths. Ebola is one of one of the hemorrhagic fever illnesses.
Actions to Take:
- Visit the CDC Travelers Health Page.
- Monitor local media for updates.
- Review the country page.
Assistance:
- See the State Department’s travel website for the Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings, Travel Alerts, and Country Specific Information for Rwanda.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Contact the U.S. Embassy in Rwanda, located at 2657 Avenue de la Gendarmerie, Kacyiru, Kigali, at +250 252-596-400, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fridays, except U.S. federal holidays and Rwandan holidays. After-hours emergency number for U.S. citizens is +250 252-596-400.
- Call 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the United States and Canada or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Rwanda.
Download logo