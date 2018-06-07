Cameroon: Embassy-Sponsored Workshop Fosters Dialogue on Cultural Preservation and Religious Diversity

On June 2, 2018, the Foumban Cultural Center welcomed more than 100 students, educators and museum professionals for a daylong workshop on promoting cultural heritage to foster peace and encourage respect for religious diversity.

Organized by Fondation Roi Njoya with funding from the U.S. Embassy, the workshop featured sessions led by Professor Konrad Tuchscherer from St John’s University (USA), Mr. Oumarou Nchare of the Bamoun Museum, and Dr. Njoya Idrissou, lecturer at the Fine Arts Institute of Foumban. They all highlighted the importance of multiculturalism and the need to preserve cultural heritage, and shared best practices in museum curation.

