Pretoria: Minister Jacek Czaputowicz attends OECD Council meeting

"All candidates for OECD membership are eligible to start accession talks, and Poland has repeatedly voiced its support for this process," Minister Jacek Czaputowicz declared at an OECD Council meeting in Paris.

The annual meeting of the OECD at ministerial level, which took place in Paris, was attended by a Polish delegation headed by the foreign minister. The delegation included Deputy Ministers of Finance Leszek Skiba, of the Environment Sławomir Mazurek, and of Entrepreneurship and Technology Marcin Ociepa.

In his address, Poland’s top diplomat underscored the OECD’s role in developing international standards of economic cooperation, and expressed his strong support for the admission of Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and other candidate countries to the organization.

During the conference, the Polish foreign policy chief met with Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Jorge Faurie. The ministers discussed bilateral relations, ways to intensify trade, economic and business collaboration, and Argentina’s status in the OECD accession process.

The Polish foreign minister also met with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría to discuss OECD enlargement and to present Poland’s vision of further cooperation with the OECD, especially for Eurasian and African countries.