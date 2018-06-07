South Africa: Kevali’s Realisation of Black Industrialists Status is Accurate Model of Government’s Industrial Framework – Magwanishe

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe says that Kevali Chemicals Company’s realisation of being Free State Province’s first-approved Black Industrialists Programme beneficiary is testament to the accurate model of government’s industrial framework. Magwanishe said this at a launch ceremony which took place at the Maluti-A-Phofung Special Economic Zone (SEZ), in Tshiame, Harrismith.

Kevali Chemicals which is Free State’s first black manufacturing company within the chemicals, pharmaceuticals and plastics sector was awarded an investment injection to the value of R35 million under the Black Industrialists Scheme (BIS) to ensure that it acquires machinery and equipment to commence a new line of production and manufacturing. The manufacturing capability has also enabled Kevali to have complete control of its supply chain.

“It is important to highlight that this initiative would have never been accomplished had it not been for government’s policy intervention alongside the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the private sector. I must also take this opportunity to invite the Provincial Government of the Free State to partner with us to ensure that we continue locating more Black Industrialists in the province,” said Magwanishe.

In addition, Magwanishe said that the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) was privileged at the opportunity bestowed to invest in a company that is directly addressing socio-economic challenges through its product range.

“Kevali is an ideal Black Industrialists beneficiary because it contributes to the translation of industrial skills to viable enterprises, it addresses issues of water security which have become a threat to the continent as a whole and that it will provide much needed job opportunities to the community of Tshiame,” he said.

Magwanishe further concluded by extending an invitation to Kevali Chemicals to form part of the dti’s delegation of companies that will showcase products and services at the China Expo in December.

The Free State Member of the Executive Committee for Agriculture, Dr Benny Malakoane said that though he welcomed Kevali’s introduction into the chemicals sector, he lamented the fact that government was not facilitating of like-minded companies into the sector at a faster pace.

“To Kevali, the challenge is upon yourselves to grow this company. You need to ensure that you venture out and explore the market. Do not focus alone on transacting with government alone but diversify your portfolio to an extent that catapult yourselves into being leaders in this sector in years to come,” he said.

