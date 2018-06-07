South Africa: President Ramaphosa to address the Afrikanerbond Centenary Celebrations

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 07 June 2018, address the Afrikanerbond Centenary Celebrations (Bondsradd) in Paarl, Cape Town, as part of engaging key stakeholders towards building a prosperous South Africa.

The Afrikanerbond was established on 05 June 1918 to look after the economic and cultural interests of the Afrikaner community and is this year celebrating its centenary during its National General Meeting (Bondsraad) scheduled for 7-8 June 2018.

President Ramaphosa’s attendance will provide an opportunity for him to engage the Afrikanerbond openly about his vision for the country which is to rally all South Africans to do anything they can in their walks of life or circles of influence to support and add impetus to government's endeavours to build a prosperous and united society.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018

Time: 18:00 (Media to arrive at 17h00)

Venue: Rhebokskloof, Paarl, Cape Town

