Sudan: Japanese Grant Aid (USD 36.9 M) for a New Water Treatment Plant in Kosti City

The Governments of Japan and Sudan have signed the amendment of the grant assistance for “the Project for Improvement of Water Treatment Plant in Kosti City” to help cover the needs of Kosti people for clean water.

The amendment of this grant agreement was signed on the 4th of June, 2018 at the Ministry of International Cooperation between H.E. Mr. Shinji Urabayashi, the Ambassador of Japan to the Sudan and H.E. Mr. Idriss Suleiman Yousif, Minister of International Cooperation. The signing ceremony was attended by, H.E. Dr. Abul-Gasim Al Amin Baraka, Governor of White Nile State, Mr. Makato Takahishi, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative.

Although Sudan is a rich country in water resources, it faces a variety of challenges in the water sector such as the outdated water networks and pipelines and the poor access to water. In response to the need of improving the water services, on 11th October 2016, Japan and Sudan signed and exchanged notes for a grant agreement establishing a New Water Treatment Plant in Kosti City. The amendment of the grant assistance which was signed today, will raise the capacity of the existing treatment plant. The new treatment plant will provide approximately 23,700 m3 of water per day. The construction of the project is due to finish in 2021, and the project is expected to benefit around 380,000 people by 2024.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Urabayashi said, “Japan has a long history of cooperation in the water sector in Sudan. Since the 1980s, Japan has implemented many projects such as cooperation for Kassala water treatment plants, improvement of Omdurman water supply, and establishment of Khartoum sewer network. I sincerely hope that this project would help cover the safe water needs of the people of Kosti in White Nile State”.

On the other hand, H.E. Mr. Idriss Suleiman Yousif, has expressed his deep appreciation for the Japanese grant, stressing that Japan has implemented many huge projects in Sudan. He also expressed his hope that this grant will further strengthen cooperation between the Japan and Sudan.

Meeting basic human needs and promoting capacity building is a part of Japan’s focuses in its development assistance to Sudan. In this regard, Japan has been supporting the improved access to water through both rehabilitation and expansion of existing water treatment plants and providing technical assistance in the human resource development for water supply system management. The Government of Sudan is expected to utilize this grant in an effective and efficient manner so that the people in Sudan enjoy the benefit of the improved water infrastructure.

