Zimbabwe: Handover ceremony of Japanese-Funded project “The Project for Improvement for the Educational Environment at Chemhondoro Secondary School in Shamva District”

Chemhondoro Secondary School in Shamva District now has a greatly improved educational environment through funding from Japan. On 31 May, Ambassador Iwado attended a handover ceremony of newly completed facilities, including two furnished classroom blocks, two teacher houses and an ablution block.

These were completed through a project implemented by local NGO, Development Aid from People to People in Zimbabwe (DAPP). Previously, the 170 girls and boys and seven teachers at the school were lacking basic facilities, and they had to conduct their lessons in an incomplete classroom block, a dilapidated old store and a house belonging to a member of the community, without desks and chairs. The teachers were also cramped in inadequate accommodation. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ambassador Iwado hoped that, with the help of the improved facilities, the girls and boys of Chemhondoro would benefit more from their precious school years, and that those currently out of school, especially girls, would now be able to attend. The representatives from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of State for Mashonaland Central Province expressed their gratitude to Japan for its life-changing support. The director of DAPP, Mr Matthias Paradzai, also expressed his appreciation for the support from Japan, as well as the government officials and all the members of the community who contribute to the project.

