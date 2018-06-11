United States Statement on Situation in Somalia

During an operation on June 8, 2018, in Jubaland, Somalia, one U.S. Special Operations member was killed and four U.S. service members and one partner force member were wounded as the result of an enemy attack.

Out of respect for the family of the fallen, we ask that everyone respects their privacy during this difficult time. The Department of Defense is fully committed to providing the family of the fallen dedicated care, service, and support. At this time, the names of the fallen and the wounded are being withheld as part of the next of kin notification process. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these brave service members.

The wounded Americans have been treated and discharged and are currently under the care of the US Embassy Medical Team in Kenya as they await follow-on transportation for additional medical evaluation.

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces continue to degrade the terrorist threat posed by al-Qaeda and its Somalia-based associated force, al-Shabaab, as well as the threat posed by ISIS in Somalia. As such, United States forces advise and assist regional forces, including Somali and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) partners, during counterterrorism operations. We will continue to work with our partners to support AMISOM and the Federal Government of Somalia in its effort to bring improved governance, development, and stability.

“Our strategy in East Africa is to build partner capacity to ensure that violent extremist organizations, who wish harm in the region, wish harm on the European continent, and ultimately wish to harm the United States, are contained,” said General Thomas Waldhauser, Commander, U.S. Africa Command. “Simply put, we're working to prevent atrocious acts before they come to fruition.”

The desired end state in East Africa is one in which terrorist organizations are not able to destabilize Somalia or its neighbors or threaten the U.S. homeland, U.S. persons, or our international allies. Accordingly, the desired end state includes transitioning security responsibility from AMISOM to the Federal Government of Somalia and Somalia’s Federal Member States so the central and regional governments ultimately secure their own territory and neutralize the terror threat.

