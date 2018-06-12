NAS and RwandAir partner to provide Premier Lounge Services

National Aviation Services (NAS) (www.NAS.aero), the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets, announced a joint venture agreement with Rwanda’s national flag carrier, RwandAir. The JV titled NAS RwandAir Limited, will be the exclusive lounge management company at Kigali International Airport (KIA).

NASRwandAir is tasked with the construction and development of two new lounges at KIA, the RwandAir Dream Lounge dedicated to the airline’s premium passengers and an arrivals lounge. The JV will also take over management of the existing NAS Pearl Lounge in the departures area which caters to other airline passengers as well.

“The NASRwandAir JV is part of many initiatives RwandAir is putting in place to upgrade its business class service across its value chain, from dedicated areas at its town offices to fast track and quality services at airports, upgraded amenities and full-flat bed seats in our wide-bodied aircraft.” said Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir.” She added, “Business class passengers are extremely important to us and we have chosen to partner with NAS due to their track record in delivering results to premier customers.”

Advertisement

The different lounges at KIA offer arriving and departing passengers an opportunity to relax, refresh and enjoy a meal before heading out of the airport or onwards to other destinations. For those wishing to catch up on work, the lounges are also fully equipped with Wi-Fi and business services. NASRwandAir will also extend meet and assist services to passengers at the airport allowing for smoother passage through check-in and immigration processes.

Hassan El Houry, Group CEO of NAS said “By partnering with RwandAir, one of Africa’s fastest growing airline, we have reaffirmed our commitment to the aviation sector in Rwanda. Rwanda, as a country has demonstrated remarkable development and is an important geography for NAS in Africa. As we grow our footprint in the region, we continue to drive efforts to bring high quality international services into the country and further contribute to its growth.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Aviation Services (NAS).

Media contact: [email protected]

About National Aviation Services (NAS)

National Aviation Services (NAS) (www.NAS.aero) is the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets.

Established in 2003, NAS quickly transformed from a Kuwait based ground handling company into an emerging markets leader in the industry. NAS is present in over 30 airports across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, handling seven of the world’s top 10 airlines and managing more than 31 airport lounges.

With an employee base of over 8,000 capable and experienced employees at the core of its worldwide network, NAS is committed to providing aviation services that benchmark to the best in the world.

The NAS portfolio of services includes ramp and passenger services, engineering and line maintenance, airport technologies, fixed base management, aviation training, travel solutions, lounge management packages.

Affiliated with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS and OHSAS practices. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification illustrating the company’s commitment to providing high quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

For more information about NAS visit: www.NAS.aero

About RwandAir

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir (www.Rwandair.com) is reputed for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety, and has one of the youngest fleet on the African continent. RwandAir, an IATA member airline renewed its IOSA certification and has been ISAGO and EASA certified.

With a fleet of twelve aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330 acquired last year, the airline currently reaches out to twenty-six (26) destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Last year, RwandAir started flights from Kigali to Mumbai, Harare, London (Gatwick) and Brussels as well as Dakar from its new hub in Cotonou. RwandAir also introduced flights to Abidjan, Libreville and Brazzaville from its Cotonou hub. In April, 2018 RwandAir started flights to Abuja in Nigeria and Cape Town in South Africa joined our network effective 16th May, 2018. By the end of this year, RwandAir will spread its wings to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Next year, Guangzhou, Tel Aviv, Bamako and Conakry will also be added to our expanding network. RwandAir also plans to enter the American market with flights to New York, in the USA, the same year.

For more information about RwandAir, please visit www.rwandair.com