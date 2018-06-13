Fortinet Signs Threat Information Sharing Agreement with INTERPOL

Silvino Schlickmann Jr., acting executive director, INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation

“Tackling cybercrime cannot be resolved unilaterally by law enforcement alone, but is a joint responsibility which requires trusted relationships with the private sector. This new agreement with Fortinet ( www.Fortinet.com) will ensure that law enforcement have access to the most comprehensive threat intelligence necessary to take effective action against cybercrime.”

Derek Manky, global security strategist, Fortinet

“Organizations continue to struggle against evolving threats, an expanding attack surface, and a growing security skills shortage. Law enforcement, in particular, can also be hampered by the fact that cybercrime often crosses political and jurisdictional boundaries. Actionable threat intelligence with global visibility is the best way to move from being reactive to proactive in a world where cybercrime has no borders. No single organization has a complete view into the security landscape, which is why threat information sharing and collaboration between public and private organizations is critical.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) (www.Fortinet.com), a global leader in broad, automated and integrated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has formalized its threat sharing with INTERPOL.

The goal of the agreement is to proactively combat cybercrime and threats to privacy globally through the sharing of threat information generated by Fortinet FortiGuard Labs global threat research team (https://goo.gl/m6iht4).

Fortinet will be involved in operational briefings at INTERPOL and vice versa. A threat intelligence expert from Fortinet will be assigned to collaborate with experts at the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI), helping provide a clearer understanding of the current threat landscape, which in turn will help the INTERPOL team and law enforcement use the information to prevent risks to security and privacy.

While the agreement formalizes the cooperation between Fortinet and INTERPOL, both organizations have been operationally collaborating for over two years.

A History of Close Threat Information Cooperation Between Fortinet and INTERPOL

Fortinet has been an active member of an expert working group within INTERPOL for more than two years, providing cyber threat intelligence which has helped discover and identify multiple cybercrime operations. Last year, Fortinet was one of several private sector companies that provided support to an INTERPOL-led operation (https://goo.gl/j17Tef) targeting cybercrime across the ASEAN region, resulting in the identification of nearly 9,000 command-and-control (C2) servers as well as hundreds of compromised websites, including government portals. Previously, Fortinet also helped uncover (https://goo.gl/P12mU8) through close threat information cooperation between INTERPOL, Fortinet, and other private sector partners, a group of online fraudsters behind thousands of online scams totaling more than $60 million and involving hundreds of victims worldwide.

Fortinet Creating a Foundation for the Future of Cyber Threat Information Sharing and Privacy Protection Through Strategic Global Partnerships

Fortinet helps shape the future of threat information standards and protocols through ongoing collaboration with global public safety and industry organizations. Fortinet is a founding member of the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) (https://goo.gl/m9rfbt) established in 2015. In 2016 Fortinet announced (https://goo.gl/Cd65U1) an industry partnership agreement within the framework of the NATO Industry Cyber Partnership (NICP) with the NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) (http://www.Fortinet.com) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network – today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security features without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 350,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.Fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

