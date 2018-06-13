Rugby Genocide Memorial Sevens Tournament to Kick-Off on 23 June in Rwanda

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) has announced that this year’s Rugby, Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT) will take place on June 23 at the Amahoro national stadium.

The competition is the sixth edition of the annual memorial Rugby sevens organised to commemorate victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who included sports personalities.

RRF Secretary General Tharcisse Kamanda said there will be some changes in the number of participating teams which are expected to increase to 12 from eight that participated in last year’s edition and include one from Uganda, one from DRC, .

“The competition will be exciting for the fans. We have invited one team from Uganda, Mbarara University, as well as Okapi from Goma DRC”, he said.

The other 10 expected to grace the tournament are domestic clubs which are champions Thousand Hills, Remera Buffaloes, Muhanga, Kigali Sharks, Resilience, UR Grizzlies as well as Puma Kamonyi and Lion de Fer IPRC Kigali and tumba college.

Last year, Thousand Hills beat Mbarara University of Uganda 13-12 to lift the trophy, and Hills head coach Jimmy Adams Mugabo says they are ready to defend their title.

