Rugby World Cup’ African qualifications: Results, Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage, photos and sound bites of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be available for media to download after each game

The 2018 edition of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will be played from 16 June to 18 August by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Available for interviews are the presidents, coaches and captains of each national team of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia, the President of World Rugby’ African association, Rugby Africa, Abdelaziz BOUGJA, and the Founder and CEO of APO Group, the main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa, Nicolas POMPIGNE-MOGNARD.

