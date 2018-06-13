The curtain came down on the Botswana Rugby Union Reserve and Women's leagues in Jwaneng on Saturday 9 June. Once again history was made for the first time ever the Union had an all female team of three doing the Reserve League final which is a ten aside format for men. The team was lead by Ms Naledi Chabe who just came from officiating at the Africa Womens 7s Cup held in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Womens 7s tournament was won by tournament favourites University of Botswana (UB) Rhinos Rugby Club who had beating Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Cheetahs twenty nine points to five. In the semi-finals Rhinos came unscathed against Jwaneng by scoring thirty two points to nothing while Cheetahs had a four point advantage against Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) North with the final score at ten for BAC N and Cheetahs at fourteen.

In the men’s Reserve League BDF Cheetahs were crowned champions after beating the home side and defending champions Jwaneng by twenty one points to fourteen.

