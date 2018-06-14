Botswana: Rugby Makes Maiden Appearance at the 19th Confederation of University and College Sport Association (CUCSA) and the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Games

Rugby will make its appearance for the first time at the 19th Confederation of University and College Sport Association (CUCSA) games held in Gaborone, Botswana from the 18th June to 22nd June 2018.

Founded on August 18, 1990 in Lusaka, Zambia, the Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Associations (CUCSA) comprises of the National University and College Sports Associations of the Africa Zone VI countries. Member countries include Botswana, Angola, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Swaziland and Malawi.

Four teams being the host Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia will contest for the rugby gold medal from the 18th to the 19th June 2018. Botswana, Zambia and Namibia will then go onto join other African Universities from South Africa and Uganda at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) in Swakopmund, Namibia from the 12th July to the 14th July 2018. Botswana is in Group C alongside its southern neighbour South Africa, Australia and China. Team Botswana leaves for Namibia on the 10th July 2018.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Botswana Rugby Union (BRU).

Media contact: [email protected]