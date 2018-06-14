Energy Giant, Aiteo, Sponsors Hit Theme Song for Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup Campaign

Aiteo Group (www.AiteoGroup.com), the Official Optimum Partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), last Saturday premiered to industry applause, an official theme song to mentally boost the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go for glory at the Russia 2018 World Cup. This is also as they pledged to donate $50,000 to the team ‘for every unreturned goal’ scored at the Mundial.

Download the song: https://goo.gl/b7yktq

The rousing theme song titled, ‘Dem Go Hear Am, meaning “Go Show Them” was put together by Nigeria’s Hip-Hop/Afrobeat luminaries; Olamide and Phyno. The Single, has been well received by Nigeria’s teeming football and music fans, and is currently enjoying massive airplay with over 1,000,000 downloads recorded across assorted media channels. The hit track had also garnered 7.5 million social media impressions barely 24 hours after release.

According to Benedict Peters, the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Global Group, the Group’s sponsorship of the theme song is yet another demonstration of its commitment to promoting football in Nigeria as a means of uniting the people.

“Football is a phenomenon in Nigeria. You can see and feel its power on every street. It galvanises unity amongst our people, irrespective of ethnic or class differences. As the World Cup kicks off, we solidly throw our weight behind our national team and its ever-effervescent supporters spread across the globe. We look forward to great football moments that will become historic as the Super Eagles play to covet the World Cup trophy,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch of the theme song, President of Nigeria’s Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, extolled Aiteo for its unflinching support for football development in Nigeria. “Aiteo has been magnanimous, not just to the Super Eagles but in their contributions towards the revitalisation of football in Nigeria and Africa. Our partnership has returned impressive results; we are able to pay our coaches on time and keep our players well motivated. We are glad that Aiteo continues to exceed our expectations always. They are indeed deserving of commendations.”

Aiteo signed a N2.5 billion (about USD 7 million) sponsorship agreement with NFF in May 2017, to cater for the salaries of all national team coaches for a period of five years.

At a star-studded listening party for the theme song which held in Lagos on Saturday June 9, 2018, Aiteo Group, also announced a $50,000 bonus for every unreturned goal scored by the Super Eagles, at the Mundial.

Scan QR code to download song: https://goo.gl/E69BUj

